U.S. Air Force AC-130W Stinger II aircrew conduct a combat operation training sortie in airspace Sept. 7, 2021, over Cannon Air Force Base and Melrose Air Force Range, N.M. Unique air support capabilities of the AC-130W gunship make it one of the most requested platforms for friendly ground forces, necessitating the need for aircrew to continuously train in order to maintain and improve combat proficiency. The AC-130W Stinger II primary missions are close air support and air interdiction, providing friendly ground forces an expeditionary, persistent direct-fires platform that delivers precision munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out name tapes and computer screens)
Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 18:20
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|816144
VIRIN:
|211001-F-YW474-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108606034
Length:
|00:03:24
Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
Downloads:
|3
High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, AC-130W aircrew conduct live fire training, maintain combat proficiency, by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
