    New ASC display honors civilian employees with 40-plus years of federal service

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Rhys Fullerlove 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    In an informal ceremony held Sept. 24, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, unveiled a new display here that honors ASC civilian employees who have 40 years or more of federal service. It currently shows 27 ASC civilian employees with a combined federal work experience of 1,125 years.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816126
    VIRIN: 211001-A-DX003-858
    Filename: DOD_108605867
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    RIA
    Army Sustainment Command
    Hall of Fame
    ASC

