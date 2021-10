Top 5 stories in VA - Oct. 1, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



IT’S OCTOBER FIRST, TWENTY TWENTY-ONE AND HERE’S THE TOP FIVE STORIES IN VEE-A THIS WEEK.



SOME VETERANS, SPOUSES, AND CAREGIVERS CAN RECEIVE A PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER SHOT FROM VA. IN LINE WITH RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION AND CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL, ONLY PEOPLE WHO HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED A FULL SERIES OF THE PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE AT LEAST SIX MONTHS AGO HAVE BEEN AUTHORIZED TO RECEIVE A PFIZER BOOSTER SHOT. THERE ARE CATEGORIES BASED UPON AGE OR UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS. VETERANS WHO WOULD LIKE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN VISIT THE VA COVID-19 VACCINES WEB PAGE.

VA’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT PROGRAM IS EXTENDING ELIGIBILITY THROUGH SEPTEMBER THIRTIETH, 2022 FOR VETERANS WHO ARE LEGACY PARTICIPANTS, LEGACY APPLICANTS AND THEIR FAMILY CAREGIVERS, PARTICIPATING IN THE PROGRAM OF COMPREHENSIVE ASSISTANCE FOR FAMILY CAREGIVERS. THIS EXTENSION APPLIES TO VETERANS WHO WERE PARTICIPATING IN THE PROGRAM BEFORE OCTOBER FIRST, 2020, INDIVIDUALS WHO APPLIED FOR THE PROGRAM BEFORE OCTOBER FIRST, 2020 AND THOSE WHO WERE ACCEPTED INTO THE PROGRAM AFTER OCTOBER FIRST, 2020. THE EXTENSION WILL PROVIDE VA AN ADDITIONAL YEAR TO CONDUCT REQUIRED REASSESSMENTS OF THIS COHORT.

HAVE YOU EVER WOKEN UP WITH A CRICK IN YOUR NECK? IS POOR POSTURE OR STRESS CAUSING YOUR HEAD TO POUND? BEFORE YOU TAKE A PILL, CONSIDER TRYING THIS FOUR-MINUTE ACUPRESSURE PRACTICE FOR HEAD AND NECK RELIEF. ACUPRESSURE IS A MASSAGE THERAPY TECHNIQUE BASED IN ANCIENT TRADITIONS AND IS OVER 3,000 YEARS OLD. MASSAGE THERAPY AND ACUPRESSURE HAVE MANY PHYSIOLOGICAL AND GENERAL WELL-BEING BENEFITS. NEXT TIME YOU HAVE A HEADACHE, YOU MAY OFFER YOURSELF THE BENEFITS OF THIS SELF-MASSAGE ROUTINE.

VA UNDERSTANDS THE TOLL FINANCIAL CHALLENGES CAN HAVE, ESPECIALLY DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC. THAT’S WHY WE REMAIN DEDICATED TO SUPPORTING VETERANS, SERVICE MEMBERS AND THEIR FAMILIES WITH VA RESOURCES DURING THESE DIFFICULT TIMES. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY, REACH OUT TO VA FOR SUPPORT. OVERCOMING FINANCIAL CHALLENGES CAN BE STRESSFUL. YOU DON’T HAVE TO CARRY THAT BURDEN ALONE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT VA’S HOUSING ASSISTANCE SITE.



THE NATIONAL VETERANS SUMMER SPORTS CLINIC HAS EXPANDED TO OFFER MORE VETERANS ACROSS THE NATION AN OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE VIRTUALLY OR WITH HANDS-ON ADAPTIVE SPORTS-REHABILITATION IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD. THE OBJECTIVE OF THE NATIONAL VETERANS SUMMER SPORTS CLINIC IS TO GET VETERANS OUT AND ABOUT PARTICIPATING IN ADAPTIVE SPORTS SAFELY. THIS YEAR’S CYCLING EVENT FEATURES A 30-MILE ROUND TRIP RIDE ON ADAPTIVE CYCLES PROVIDED BY THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT.

YOU CAN LEARN MORE ABOUT THESE STORIES AND READ MORE AT BLOGS DOT VEE-A DOT GOV.