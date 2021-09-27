Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets visit 820 Base Defense Group

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Cadets from Valdosta State University visit the 820th Base Defense Group, Moody Air Force Base, Sept. 27, 2021. The cadets received a “behind-the-scenes” look into the preparation that goes into a successful airborne mission. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816111
    VIRIN: 210927-F-FJ317-1001
    Filename: DOD_108605664
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets visit 820 Base Defense Group, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ROTC
    airborne
    820 BDG
    93d AGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT