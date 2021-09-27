Cadets visit 820 Base Defense Group

Cadets from Valdosta State University visit the 820th Base Defense Group, Moody Air Force Base, Sept. 27, 2021. The cadets received a “behind-the-scenes” look into the preparation that goes into a successful airborne mission. (U.S. Air Force video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816111
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-FJ317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108605664
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
