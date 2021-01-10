Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Strategic Planning System

    TN, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Erik Gallion 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    This is an informational video of the Strategic Planning System of the Air National Guard.

    SCRIPT:
    The Air National Guard is community based and globally engaged. It provides support to local communities and to operations throughout the world. It is an agile and accessible force that provides support across a range of operations.
    In addition to working issues through the unit chain of command, the Strategic Planning System provides and additional avenue of communication for improvement. This is the recognized channel of coordination, collaboration, and communication on important issues facing the Air National Guard.
    It provides executive-level strategy and advise from the field to the director of the Air National Guard and TAGs.
    The SPS focuses on areas including: Force Development, Force Structure, Partnerships, Processes, and Communication.
    Also aligned with ANG Capstone principles, the Strategic Planning System helps to communicate and describe the attributes of the Air National Guard.
    The Air National Guard is a robust organization of warriors who have answered their nation's call. Even with stellar performers and war-fighting capabilities, the Air National Guard always has room for improvement.
    Get your concerns and ideas heard! Visit the website, and help meet the demands of the states, territories and the District of Columbia. The Air National Guard looks forward to hearing your input.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816108
    VIRIN: 211001-Z-F3887-687
    PIN: 218508
    Filename: DOD_108605600
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: TN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Strategic Planning System, by MSgt Erik Gallion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SPS
    ANG
    TEC
    Strategic Planning System
    Erik Gallion

