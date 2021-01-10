Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    363rd TRS Receives HH-60 Pave Hawk

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    After a 30-year long acquisition process, the 363rd training squadron received a retired HH-60 Pave Hawk that will improve armament and ammo training at Sheppard. The helicopter has the opportunity to be co-utilized with other schoolhouses at Sheppard AFB in the future. The 982nd training group was responsible for the acquisition of the helicopter and will continue to be attached throughout the remaining lifespan of the HH-60.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021
    Location: TX, US

    HH-60
    Pave Hawk
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Armament Training
    Ammo Training

