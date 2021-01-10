363rd TRS Receives HH-60 Pave Hawk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816103" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After a 30-year long acquisition process, the 363rd training squadron received a retired HH-60 Pave Hawk that will improve armament and ammo training at Sheppard. The helicopter has the opportunity to be co-utilized with other schoolhouses at Sheppard AFB in the future. The 982nd training group was responsible for the acquisition of the helicopter and will continue to be attached throughout the remaining lifespan of the HH-60.