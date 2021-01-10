After a 30-year long acquisition process, the 363rd training squadron received a retired HH-60 Pave Hawk that will improve armament and ammo training at Sheppard. The helicopter has the opportunity to be co-utilized with other schoolhouses at Sheppard AFB in the future. The 982nd training group was responsible for the acquisition of the helicopter and will continue to be attached throughout the remaining lifespan of the HH-60.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816103
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108605530
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 363rd TRS Receives HH-60 Pave Hawk, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
