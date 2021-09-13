Future Training - Space Force

Used to illustrate talking points during an Air Force Association presentation given by Lt. Gen. Saltzman, U.S. Space Force
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816102
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-F3230-604
|PIN:
|210046
|Filename:
|DOD_108605526
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT