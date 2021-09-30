Then and Now-From Refugee to American Soldier Part 2

Part 2of 2. Capt. Nguyenvy Dang, commander for Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, talks about his family's experience as Vietnamese refugees and the similarities he sees with Afghan evacuees while supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 30, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video: by Spc. Elijah Ingram, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
