    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Then and Now-From Refugee to American Soldier Part 2

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Spc. Elijah Ingram 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Part 2of 2. Capt. Nguyenvy Dang, commander for Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, talks about his family's experience as Vietnamese refugees and the similarities he sees with Afghan evacuees while supporting Operation Allies Welcome at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Sept. 30, 2021.The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army video: by Spc. Elijah Ingram, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816092
    VIRIN: 210930-A-NL820-0004
    Filename: DOD_108605504
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Then and Now-From Refugee to American Soldier Part 2, by SPC Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    #DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

