PSA: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth, speak to Marines and sailors about preventing domestic violence and the resources available to survivors of domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)