    PSA: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin and Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and his wife, Renee Woodworth, speak to Marines and sailors about preventing domestic violence and the resources available to survivors of domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, and Lance Cpl. Daniel Medina)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 14:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 816091
    VIRIN: 211001-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_108605501
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA: Domestic Violence Awareness Month, by SSgt Donato Maffin and LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    PSA
    Domestic Violence Awareness
    Marines

