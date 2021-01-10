Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We're looking for newly enrolled wounded warriors in AFW2 to sign up for Adaptive Sports for our upcoming Warrior CARE Event in November, 15th through the 19th.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adaptive Sports Sign Up, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior CARE
    Adaptive Sports
    Warrior Care Month
    AFW2

