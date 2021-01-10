We're looking for newly enrolled wounded warriors in AFW2 to sign up for Adaptive Sports for our upcoming Warrior CARE Event in November, 15th through the 19th.
|10.01.2021
|10.01.2021 11:09
|Video Productions
|816059
|211001-F-YF138-001
|211001
|DOD_108605038
|00:01:21
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Adaptive Sports Sign Up, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
