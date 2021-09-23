Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Call for Fire Trainer 3 (CFFT) Immersive System B-Roll

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Call for Fire Trainer 3 (CFFT3) supports program of instruction requirements by providing a highly realistic training environment for Fire Support Specialists, Joint Fire Observers, Marines, Airmen, Sailors and Multi-National Trainees.

    Monti Hall, Fort Sill, OK
    9/23-28/2021
    B-Roll Package
    00:04:51:09

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816058
    VIRIN: 210923-A-NU467-402
    Filename: DOD_108605037
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Field Artillery
    Tactical Operation Center
    TOC
    Fort Sill
    Marines
    Close Air Support
    Captains Career Course
    Advanced Individual Training
    Joint Fire Observers
    Fires Strong
    Jared Monti Hall
    Fire Support Specialists
    CASM

