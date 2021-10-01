Dutch and German marines train off Scottish coast

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SYNOPSIS

An exercise in testing NATO’s maritime strength has taken place off the coast of Scotland.



Twelve NATO Allies participated in Exercise Dynamic Mariner-21. It brought together 21 surface ships, one submarine and seven maritime patrol aircraft.



The exercise tested the NATO Response Force Maritime Component and interoperability with NATO forces. The exercise, which took place from 18 to 30 September 2021, ran alongside the UK exercise Joint Warrior 21-2.

More information can be found here.



This footage includes marines from Germany and the Netherlands conducting amphibious training in areas across northern Scotland including beach landings, helicopter embarkation/disembarkation and an assault on a bunker. It also includes soundbites from Colonel Michiel Posthumus, Deputy Commander Netherlands Maritime Force and Lieutenant Samuel Baloun, Exercise Conducting Officer for the land-based part of UK exercise Joint Warrior.



SHOTLIST

(00:00) VARIOUS AERIAL SHOTS – DUTCH LANDING PLATFORM DOCK (LPD) AMPHIBIOUS WARFARE SHIP WAITS IN COVE IN SCOTLAND =MUTE=



(00:11) SLOW MOTION SHOT – WAVES CRASHING ON SHORE OF SCOTTISH COAST =MUTE=



(00:16) TIMELAPSE – SUN RISES IN SKY OFF SCOTTISH COAST



(00:23) WIDE SHOT – DUTCH LANDING PLATFORM DOCK (LPD) AMPHIBIOUS WARFARE SHIP IN SCOTTISH COVE AT SUNRISE



(00:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES ON BOARD A LANDING CRAFT LAND ON SCOTTISH BEACH



(00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES RUN ACROSS BEACH DURING BEACH ASSAULT EXERCISE WHILE HELICOPTERS FLY OVERHEAD



(01:09) CLOSE UP SHOT – GERMAN MARINE PREPARES EQUIPMENT WHILE ON BEACH DURING EXERCISE



(01:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN MARINES PATROL ALONG BEACH AND DOWN ROAD DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC MARINER-21



(01:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES DISCUSS EXERCISE TOGETHER



(02:09) SLOW MOTION SHOT – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES WALK TOGETHER =MUTE=



(02:17) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES CONDUCT BUNKER ASSAULT



(02:36) SLOW MOTION SHOT – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES CONDUCT BUNKER ASSAULT =MUTE=





(02:42) VARIOUS SHOTS – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES CONDUCT BUNKER ASSAULT



(02:56) SLOW MOTION SHOT – GERMAN AND DUTCH MARINES CONDUCT BUNKER ASSAULT =MUTE=



(03:10) VARIOUS SHOTS – UK AND DUTCH MEDICAL TEAM CONDUCT MEDICAL EVACUATION EXERCISE DURING BUNKER ASSAULT



(03:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH MARINES DISEMBARK FROM HELICOPTER AND PREPARE EQUIPMENT



(04:16) SLOW MOTION SHOT – HELICOPTER IN FIELD IN SCOTLAND =MUTE=



(04:22) HELICOPTER LEAVES



(04:30) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH MARINES WALK ACROSS SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS



(04:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH MARINES WALK ACROSS BEACH TOWARDS AWAITING LANDING CRAFT



(05:10) SLOW MOTION SHOT – DUTCH MARINES WALK ACROSS BEACH TOWARDS AWAITING LANDING CRAFT =MUTE=



(05:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – WAVES CRASHING AGAINST LANDING CRAFT AS IT WAITS IN OCEAN =MUTE=





(05:49) MID SHOT – WAVES CRASHING AGAINST LANDING CRAFT AS IT WAITS IN OCEAN



(05:56) VARIOUS SHOTS – DUTCH MARINES BOARD LANDING CRAFT



(06:07) SLOW MOTION SHOTS – DUTCH MARINES BOARD LANDING CRAFT =MUTE=



(06:34) WIDE SHOT - LANDING CRAFT LEAVES



(06:33) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL MICHIEL POSTHUMUS, DEPUTY COMMANDER NETHERLANDS MARITIME FORCE (NLMARFOR)



“Well the Joint Warrior exercises are going on for quite a while but this one is pretty special because it is another scenario. We are looking at a scenario under the Article 5 threshold so there are a variety of challenges posed upon us and we have to act and it’s not the big classic warfighting scenario but it’s probing here and there and it makes it very challenging, very difficult to plan and very difficult to execute but very rewarding if everything goes according to plan.”



(06:59) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL MICHIEL POSTHUMUS, DEPUTY COMMANDER NETHERLANDS MARITIME FORCE (NLMARFOR)



“Scotland always provides some challenging situations that are excellent for training. But we are here for our own readiness but also in this bigger NATO exercise in which a number of Allied nations are taking part to train together. We are here with two amphibious ships, helicopters, a battalion of marines, landing craft etcetera etcetera to make this amphibious operation possible here in the northern part of Scotland.”



(07:24) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – COLONEL MICHIEL POSTHUMUS, DEPUTY COMMANDER NETHERLANDS MARITIME FORCE (NLMARFOR)



“We need to stand together as a team, we need to understand each other, we need to train each other and together so that we know what we’re doing and there’s a base of trust as well and that’s very important if we stand together as NATO.”



(07:36) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – LIEUTENANT SAMUEL BALOUN, 1st BATTALION SCOTS GUARDS – EXERCISE CONDUCTING OFFICER FOR LAND-BASED PART OF UK EXERCISE JOINT WARRIOR

“I haven’t had that much opportunity to deal with other nations’ forces so it’s been a really, I guess, enlightening opportunity for me to see the Dutch, how they operate, how they train, start to understand the differences between us and it really just makes you want to work with other nations again because it’s such a great, both training opportunity and it’s so essential for how we conduct ourselves in actual operations abroad in the future.”

(08:00) LIEUTENANT SAMUEL BALOUN, 1st BATTALION SCOTS GUARDS – EXERCISE CONDUCTING OFFICER FOR LAND-BASED PART OF UK EXERCISE JOINT WARRIOR





“Working together allows us to have a lot more capabilities than we would by ourselves. That’s absolutely crucial. There’s no point having all these capabilities if we don’t know how to use them and how they’re going to work in the real world so exercises like this allow us to iron out any kinks we may have and actually see how we move forward.”