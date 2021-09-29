Saint Michael’s Ceremony

U.S. Soldiers and family members join Italian paratrooper veterans and members of Vicenza police forces to celebrate Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 29, 2021. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 06:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816036
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108604735
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
