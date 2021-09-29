Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Michael’s Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.29.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and family members join Italian paratrooper veterans and members of Vicenza police forces to celebrate Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 29, 2021. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 06:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816036
    VIRIN: 210929-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108604735
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USAGItaly
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    SETAF-AF

