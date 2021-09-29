Saint Michael’s Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and family members join Italian paratrooper veterans and members of Vicenza police forces to celebrate Saint Michael at the Church of Santa Maria dei Servi, Vicenza, Italy Sept. 29, 2021. Saint Michael the Archangel is the Patron Saint of the Airborne and Italian Police. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)