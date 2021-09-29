video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brent L. Collins, Fire Captain, Directorate of Emergency Services/Fire Emergency Services Division, USAG Italy, introduces the National Fire Prevention Week that will occur October 3-9, 2021. This year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” will draw public attention to the different sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms make – and what actions we should take when we hear them. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, Sept 29, 2021.

(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).