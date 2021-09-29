Brent L. Collins, Fire Captain, Directorate of Emergency Services/Fire Emergency Services Division, USAG Italy, introduces the National Fire Prevention Week that will occur October 3-9, 2021. This year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” will draw public attention to the different sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms make – and what actions we should take when we hear them. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, Sept 29, 2021.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816022
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108604651
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Fire Prevention Week, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT