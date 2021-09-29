Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Fire Prevention Week

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.29.2021

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Brent L. Collins, Fire Captain, Directorate of Emergency Services/Fire Emergency Services Division, USAG Italy, introduces the National Fire Prevention Week that will occur October 3-9, 2021. This year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” will draw public attention to the different sounds that modern smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms make – and what actions we should take when we hear them. Camp Darby, Livorno, Italy, Sept 29, 2021.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816022
    VIRIN: 210929-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_108604651
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    This work, National Fire Prevention Week, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FireDepartment
    U.SArmy
    National Fire Prevention Week
    TSAE
    Directorate of Emergency Services
    Fire Emergency Services
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    USAG Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety

