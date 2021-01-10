Domestic Violence Awareness Month “virtual” proclamation signing ceremony

Narration:
The commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Japan came together to commemorate the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a virtual proclamation-signing ceremony held recently on Camp Zama.
Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Domestic Violence Awareness Month began being observed worldwide in October 1987 as a way to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for its victims. It also provides an opportunity to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness.
Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan
Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Camp Zama, I’m XXXXXXXX.
