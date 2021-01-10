Domestic Violence Awareness Month “virtual” proclamation signing ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Narration:

The commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Japan came together to commemorate the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a virtual proclamation-signing ceremony held recently on Camp Zama.



Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan



Narration:

Domestic Violence Awareness Month began being observed worldwide in October 1987 as a way to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for its victims. It also provides an opportunity to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness.





Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Camp Zama, I’m XXXXXXXX.