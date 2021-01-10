Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence Awareness Month “virtual” proclamation signing ceremony

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.01.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    The commander and command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Japan came together to commemorate the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a virtual proclamation-signing ceremony held recently on Camp Zama.

    Interview: COL Christopher Tomlinson, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan

    Narration:
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month began being observed worldwide in October 1987 as a way to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and to be a voice for its victims. It also provides an opportunity to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness.


    Interview: CSM Justin E. Turner, U.S. Army Garrison Japan


    Narration:
    Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Camp Zama, I’m XXXXXXXX.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816018
    VIRIN: 211001-A-MS361-891
    Filename: DOD_108604275
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Domestic Violence Awareness Month “virtual” proclamation signing ceremony, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Domestic Violence
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

