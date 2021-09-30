8th Security Forces Airmen eliminate opposition forces at the 8th Medical Group during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2021 01:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816016
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-TE443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108604077
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th SFS Secure MDG after Opposition Forces Training, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
