Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Running for remembrance broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Wing hosted the annual POW/MIA 24 hour run during POW/MIA remembrance week at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16-17, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816011
    VIRIN: 210928-F-PW483-0002
    Filename: DOD_108603358
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Running for remembrance broll, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    remembrance
    POWMIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT