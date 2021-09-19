Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. The data collected by the glider will be used by scientists who are studying the impacts of warm water affecting the rate of melting from the Greenland ice sheet. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 23:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816005
|VIRIN:
|210919-G-DX668-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108603315
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BAFFIN BAY
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT