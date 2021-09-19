Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. The data collected by the glider will be used by scientists who are studying the impacts of warm water affecting the rate of melting from the Greenland ice sheet. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.