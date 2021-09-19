Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy crewmembers and scientists launch autonomous glider into Disko Bay

    BAFFIN BAY

    09.19.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmembers and a team of international scientists deploy an autonomous glider into Disko Bay on Sept. 19, 2021. The data collected by the glider will be used by scientists who are studying the impacts of warm water affecting the rate of melting from the Greenland ice sheet. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 23:00
    Location: BAFFIN BAY
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    uas
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

