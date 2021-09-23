PID: 210924-YKA-BellsAcrossAmericaCFAY2021-Coto
Title: Bells Across America Observed at CFAY
Date: 24 SEP 2021
(0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting
(0:16) - CAPT Rich Jarrett
Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka
210924-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2021) - Fleet Activities Yokosuka observed Bells Across America for the first time. Bells Across America provides service members, Gold Star families, and the rest of the military community an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen service memebrs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
