210924-YKA-BellsAcrossAmericaCFAY2021-Coto

Bells Across America Observed at CFAY

24 SEP 2021

210924-N-JC445-1001

01:00:00

DMA Media Center-Yokosuka

MC2 Mario Coto



Font ID:

PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting



(0:16) - CAPT Rich Jarrett

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka





Caption/Lead:

210924-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2021) - Fleet Activities Yokosuka observed Bells Across America for the first time. Bells Across America provides service members, Gold Star families, and the rest of the military community an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen service memebrs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)