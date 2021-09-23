Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bells Across America Observed at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    DMA Media Center Yokosuka

    PID: 210924-YKA-BellsAcrossAmericaCFAY2021-Coto
    Title: Bells Across America Observed at CFAY
    Date: 24 SEP 2021
    VIRIN: 210924-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 01:00:00
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    (0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting

    (0:16) - CAPT Rich Jarrett
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka


    210924-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2021) - Fleet Activities Yokosuka observed Bells Across America for the first time. Bells Across America provides service members, Gold Star families, and the rest of the military community an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen service memebrs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816003
    VIRIN: 210924-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_108603258
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Bells Across America Observed at CFAY, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

