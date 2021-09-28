3/12 disembarks the USNS Brunswick during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines disembark the USNS Brunswick during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)