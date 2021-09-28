Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3/12 disembarks the USNS Brunswick during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

    NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.28.2021

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines disembark the USNS Brunswick during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021 at Naha Port, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 28, 2021. The Marine Corps and Navy leveraged integrated command and control and joint sensors to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of sea control and sea denial in contested maritime environments. III Marine Expeditionary Force executed these actions as a part of an integrated operation with 7th Fleet to maintain readiness and demonstrate U.S. resolve to preserve regional security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815998
    VIRIN: 210928-M-IN847-0002
    Filename: DOD_108603201
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/12 disembarks the USNS Brunswick during Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Marine Corps; Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021; EABO; HIMARS; 3d Battalion

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    EABO
    Exercise Noble Jaguar 2021

