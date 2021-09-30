Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Water Droplet Imaging and Detection

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by stephen cain 

    Air Force Institute of Technology School of Systems and Logistics

    We propose a new low-cost sensor that will detect the presence of water droplets in the air of the right size to carry pathogens and will produce an alert if those droplets exhibit atypical electro-optical signatures. This will not only protect workers against COVID-19 but will also guard against the spread of new pathogens that are likely to arise in the future as water droplets are the most likely means for micro-organisms and viruses to travel through the air.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815995
    VIRIN: 210930-D-YU139-826
    PIN: 16053
    Filename: DOD_108603155
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET SparkTank2022

