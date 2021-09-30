Airborne Water Droplet Imaging and Detection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We propose a new low-cost sensor that will detect the presence of water droplets in the air of the right size to carry pathogens and will produce an alert if those droplets exhibit atypical electro-optical signatures. This will not only protect workers against COVID-19 but will also guard against the spread of new pathogens that are likely to arise in the future as water droplets are the most likely means for micro-organisms and viruses to travel through the air.