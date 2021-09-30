Airborne Water Droplet Imaging and Detection

We propose a new low-cost sensor that will detect the presence of water droplets in the air of the right size to carry pathogens and will produce an alert if those droplets exhibit atypical electro-optical signatures. This will not only protect workers against COVID-19 but will also guard against the spread of new pathogens that are likely to arise in the future as water droplets are the most likely means for micro-organisms and viruses to travel through the air.
