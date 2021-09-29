The 92nd Air Refueling Wing conducts a 20-jet minimal interval takeoff at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. This proficiency and readiness exercise is the largest KC-135 Stratotanker MITO in Fairchild's history.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 22:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815980
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-MO337-739
|Filename:
|DOD_108602988
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild AFB 20 Jet MITO B-Roll, by AB Jenna Bond, 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang and SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
