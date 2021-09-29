Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild AFB 20 Jet MITO B-Roll

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Airman Jenna Bond, 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Air Refueling Wing conducts a 20-jet minimal interval takeoff at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 29, 2021. This proficiency and readiness exercise is the largest KC-135 Stratotanker MITO in Fairchild's history.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB 20 Jet MITO B-Roll, by AB Jenna Bond, 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang and SSgt Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker

