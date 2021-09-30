New Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. Following graduation on Oct. 1, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler A. Ware)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815979
|VIRIN:
|210930-M-ZZ123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108602952
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
