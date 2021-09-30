Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Motivational Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 30, 2021. Following graduation on Oct. 1, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Tyler A. Ware)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815979
    VIRIN: 210930-M-ZZ123-1001
    Filename: DOD_108602952
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Motivational Run, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    recruits
    recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT