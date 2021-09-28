Col. Donnette Boyd, AETC Command Chaplain, explains the chaplain's role in Air Force religious accommodation requests.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815957
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-JT826-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108602629
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Religious Accommodation Requests: What to Expect, by MSgt Caitlin Jones-Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
