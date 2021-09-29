Breast cancer survivors share their initial reactions to discovering they had cancer. At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we want to provide information and educational material in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
|09.29.2021
|09.30.2021 15:46
|PSA
|815953
|210929-O-GR663-794
|DOD_108602564
|00:01:18
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|0
|0
This work, Breast Cancer Awareness 2021 - Survivor Stories, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
