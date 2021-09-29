U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Edmondson, operation officer with Defense Coordinating Element, explains the Interagency Coordination Center mission in regards to the Afghans at Upshur Village on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, September 28, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815941
|VIRIN:
|210928-M-QD254-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108602504
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Quantico Interagency Coordination Center, by Sgt Quang Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT