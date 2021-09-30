Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Air Force: Vaccination Deadlines, Fighter Roadmap, Leadership and Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talking about COVID Vaccine deadlines, the fighter roadmap outlines the need for change in a new threat environment, and Air Force leaders and their spouses answer questions about leadership and families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815940
    VIRIN: 210930-F-KT515-1005
    Filename: DOD_108602489
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Vaccination Deadlines, Fighter Roadmap, Leadership and Families, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT