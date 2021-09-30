Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talking about COVID Vaccine deadlines, the fighter roadmap outlines the need for change in a new threat environment, and Air Force leaders and their spouses answer questions about leadership and families.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815940
|VIRIN:
|210930-F-KT515-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108602489
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Vaccination Deadlines, Fighter Roadmap, Leadership and Families, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT