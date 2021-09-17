24 Hour Memorial Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Christian Sanchez, 823 Base Defense Squadron Fire Team Member, ran 70 miles in 24 hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition day. He ran in order to honor all of those who endured enemy captivity and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. (U.S. Air Force Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)