SrA Christian Sanchez, 823 Base Defense Squadron Fire Team Member, ran 70 miles in 24 hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition day. He ran in order to honor all of those who endured enemy captivity and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. (U.S. Air Force Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 14:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|815916
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-FJ317-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108601915
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 24 Hour Memorial Run, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT