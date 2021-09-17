Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    24 Hour Memorial Run

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    SrA Christian Sanchez, 823 Base Defense Squadron Fire Team Member, ran 70 miles in 24 hours in honor of POW/MIA Recognition day. He ran in order to honor all of those who endured enemy captivity and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. (U.S. Air Force Video by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois-Tamesis)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 815916
    VIRIN: 210917-F-FJ317-1002
    Filename: DOD_108601915
    Length: 00:00:19
    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24 Hour Memorial Run, by 1st Lt. Katie DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command

    Air Combat Command
    POW/MIA
    POW MIA
    93d AGOW
    15 AF

