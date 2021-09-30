Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Interview with a Centenarian SPAR, Marguerite Brackett Spear

    FARNHAM, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Marguerite Brackett Spear speaks about her time in the SPAR, the women's reserve unit of the Coast Guard during World War II, September 14, 2021, in Farnham, Virginia. Spear served from 1942-1946 and recently celebrated her 100th birthday. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815913
    VIRIN: 210914-G-HH025-1001
    Filename: DOD_108601907
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FARNHAM, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, An Interview with a Centenarian SPAR, Marguerite Brackett Spear, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS

    USCG
    WWII
    SPAR
    WW2
    1940s
    40s

