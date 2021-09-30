Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Teodoro, 60th Operations Group aerospace physiologist, discusses aerospace physiology and training aircrew on signs and symptoms related to hypoxia, or loss of oxygen at The Aerospace Physiology Lab on Travis Air Force, California. Aerospace physiologists and technicians train specifically on hypoxia, spatial disorientation, G-forces, day and night visual challenges, situational awareness, fatigue and sleep hygiene, nutrition and stress, safety and crew resource management. The Air Force is moving the Aerospace Physiology career field from the Medical Group to the Operations Group, officially Oct 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)(Additional footage courtesy dvidshub.net)
