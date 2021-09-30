Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Teodoro, 60th Operations Group aerospace physiologist, discusses aerospace physiology and training aircrew on signs and symptoms related to hypoxia, or loss of oxygen at The Aerospace Physiology Lab on Travis Air Force, California. Aerospace physiologists and technicians train specifically on hypoxia, spatial disorientation, G-forces, day and night visual challenges, situational awareness, fatigue and sleep hygiene, nutrition and stress, safety and crew resource management. The Air Force is moving the Aerospace Physiology career field from the Medical Group to the Operations Group, officially Oct 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)(Additional footage courtesy dvidshub.net)