    Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Teodoro, 60th Operations Group aerospace physiologist, discusses aerospace physiology and training aircrew on signs and symptoms related to hypoxia, or loss of oxygen at The Aerospace Physiology Lab on Travis Air Force, California. Aerospace physiologists and technicians train specifically on hypoxia, spatial disorientation, G-forces, day and night visual challenges, situational awareness, fatigue and sleep hygiene, nutrition and stress, safety and crew resource management. The Air Force is moving the Aerospace Physiology career field from the Medical Group to the Operations Group, officially Oct 1, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)(Additional footage courtesy dvidshub.net)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021
    This work, Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Aerospace Physiology, operational needs bring change

    Medical Group
    Aerospace Physiology
    Hypoxia
    Operations Group
    TrUSt Travis

