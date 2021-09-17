Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 355th OSS and the 25th OWS trained at DM’s Mt. Lemmon RAWS site.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    The 355th OSS and the 25th OWS trained at DM’s Mt. Lemmon RAWS site.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815904
    VIRIN: 210917-F-XZ889-6111
    Filename: DOD_108601879
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 355th OSS and the 25th OWS trained at DM’s Mt. Lemmon RAWS site., by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Weather
    OSS
    DM
    RAWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT