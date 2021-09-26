USACE Blue Roof Install Complete - Drone B-Roll LaPlace, LA

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor installed a blue roof on a residents home damaged by Hurricane Ida on September 26.
Both LaPlace, LA houses in this video had a blue roof installed by a USACE contractor.
How do you know it was installed by a USACE contractor?
Every USACE contractor is required to spray paint the Right of Entry (ROE) number on the tarp after completing each installation – as you see in this video.
Operation Blue Roof is a Federal Emergency Management Agency priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, waterproof plastic sheeting, professionally installed to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.
The Blue Roof program is a no-cost service to qualified homeowners. The program goal is to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
10 Shot Sequence edited together.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815901
|VIRIN:
|210926-D-RV424-212
|Filename:
|DOD_108601796
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|LAPLACE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
