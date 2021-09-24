Dredged material lifts development area out of floodplain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paul Machajewski, St. Paul District dredged material manager, discusses a beneficial reuse project in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The city is working with a local contractor to reuse ~200,000 cubic yards of dredged material that the Corps of Engineers removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The material, which is free, will help move the future development site out of the floodplain.