Paul Machajewski, St. Paul District dredged material manager, discusses a beneficial reuse project in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The city is working with a local contractor to reuse ~200,000 cubic yards of dredged material that the Corps of Engineers removed from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The material, which is free, will help move the future development site out of the floodplain.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815893
|VIRIN:
|210930-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108601669
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|BROWNSVILLE, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredged material lifts development area out of floodplain, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT