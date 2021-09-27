Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Up Your Sleeves: 31st SFS Recapture and Recover exercise

    ITALY

    09.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this week's episode of Roll Up Your Sleeves, we highlight the 31st Security Forces Squadron Recapture and Recover exercise. Take a look at what they do on a daily basis!

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 09:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 815875
    VIRIN: 210927-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_108600274
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: IT

