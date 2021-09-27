In this week's episode of Roll Up Your Sleeves, we highlight the 31st Security Forces Squadron Recapture and Recover exercise. Take a look at what they do on a daily basis!
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 09:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815875
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108600274
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Roll Up Your Sleeves: 31st SFS Recapture and Recover exercise, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT