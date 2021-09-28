Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility for CSM Sergio Bondielli AFN In Focus

    ITALY

    09.28.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    A Change of Responsibility ceremony recognized CSM Sergio Bondielli as Command Sergeant Major representing the Italian element of the Southern European Task Force Africa on September 28. CSM Bondielli has been with the U.S. Army for 12 years.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815854
    VIRIN: 210928-A-DR527-106
    Filename: DOD_108599257
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #Allies
    #ServiceMembers
    #USAGItaly
    #ChangeofResponsibility
    #SETAF-AF

