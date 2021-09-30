The JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan’s harbor, Sept. 30, 2021. The air station is the only Marine Corps installation with a collocated harbor and airfield, making it a location of vital importance for joint-service and bilateral operations. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815848
|VIRIN:
|210930-M-ZL960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108599201
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, by Cpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT