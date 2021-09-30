Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.30.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The JS Izumo arrives at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan’s harbor, Sept. 30, 2021. The air station is the only Marine Corps installation with a collocated harbor and airfield, making it a location of vital importance for joint-service and bilateral operations. (U. S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815848
    VIRIN: 210930-M-ZL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_108599201
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    JMSDF
    Marines
    U.S. Japan Alliance
    Izumo

