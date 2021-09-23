Lets Talk COVID

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.23.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy LT Elizabeth Walker, a general medical officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, addresses COVID-19 vaccinations at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 22, 2021 . (U.S. Marine Corps video shot by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish and edited by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 04:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815846
    VIRIN: 210924-M-UA901-1003
    Filename: DOD_108599182
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III MEF
    COVID

