    CFAC 75th Anniversary

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Daegu

    Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae celebrates their 75th anniversary of sea services. A time capsule was buried and a speech was also held. (U.S. Navy video MC2 William Berksteiner)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 01:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815814
    VIRIN: 210910-N-UY393-1001
    Filename: DOD_108599006
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 27, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CFAC 75th Anniversary, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Celebration
    Chinhae
    CFAC
    Time capsule

