Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae celebrates their 75th anniversary of sea services. A time capsule was buried and a speech was also held. (U.S. Navy video MC2 William Berksteiner)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 01:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815814
|VIRIN:
|210910-N-UY393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108599006
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAC 75th Anniversary, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT