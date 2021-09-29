8 SFS Responds to Simulated Base Incursion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



8th Security Forces Squadron members respond to an attempted base incursion during a simulated training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. Security Forces Airmen are charged with the mission to "Defend the Base". This training exercise is designed to test their ability to respond to a variety of base defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)