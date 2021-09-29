Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8 SFS Responds to Simulated Base Incursion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Security Forces Squadron members respond to an attempted base incursion during a simulated training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. Security Forces Airmen are charged with the mission to "Defend the Base". This training exercise is designed to test their ability to respond to a variety of base defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815806
    VIRIN: 210929-F-VR222-5002
    Filename: DOD_108598938
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 SFS Responds to Simulated Base Incursion, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT