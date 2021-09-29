8th Security Forces Squadron members respond to an attempted base incursion during a simulated training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 29, 2021. Security Forces Airmen are charged with the mission to "Defend the Base". This training exercise is designed to test their ability to respond to a variety of base defense scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815806
|VIRIN:
|210929-F-VR222-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108598938
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8 SFS Responds to Simulated Base Incursion, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
