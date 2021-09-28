Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th SFS and EOD Respond to simulated Unauthorized Drone during training event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Security Forces Squadron members and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians respond to an unauthorized drone carrying suspected ordnance item during a simulated training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and are assigned to dangerous missions in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815805
    VIRIN: 210928-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_108598937
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th SFS and EOD Respond to simulated Unauthorized Drone during training event, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT