8th SFS and EOD Respond to simulated Unauthorized Drone during training event

8th Security Forces Squadron members and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians respond to an unauthorized drone carrying suspected ordnance item during a simulated training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2021. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments and are assigned to dangerous missions in diverse environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)