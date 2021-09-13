There was Korean Culture Event in Camp Mujuk. Marine Soldiers learned Korean culture and history and had a great time. (U.S Army videos by PFC Min Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 01:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815804
|VIRIN:
|210913-O-BV093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598914
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Korean Culture Event, by Min Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT