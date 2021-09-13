Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean Culture Event

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2021

    Video by Min Yoon 

    AFN Daegu

    There was Korean Culture Event in Camp Mujuk. Marine Soldiers learned Korean culture and history and had a great time. (U.S Army videos by PFC Min Yoon)

