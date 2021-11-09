9/11 Memorial (Clean Copy)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 9/11 Memorial and Run was hosted by the fire Chief in Camp Walker Daegu. The event was hosted in remembrance of of 9/11 to educate and remember what happened on that day. (U.S. Army video by PFC. Pablo Tomas Mata)



((This video contains no graphics))



((LOWER THIRD READS: (interviewer #1) Mike Diehl - Area 4 Fire Chief / (interviewer #2) Amanda Parrish - American Red Cross Field Office Coordinator))