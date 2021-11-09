Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Memorial

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2021

    Video by Pvt. Pablo Mata 

    AFN Daegu

    A 9/11 Memorial and Run was hosted by the fire Chief in Camp Walker Daegu. The event was hosted in remembrance of of 9/11 to educate and remember what happened on that day. (U.S. Army video by PFC. Pablo Tomas Mata)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 00:42
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: 27, KR

    9/11
    September
    Fire Chief
    Camp Walker

