A 9/11 Memorial and Run was hosted by the fire Chief in Camp Walker Daegu. The event was hosted in remembrance of of 9/11 to educate and remember what happened on that day. (U.S. Army video by PFC. Pablo Tomas Mata)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 00:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815797
|VIRIN:
|210911-A-EQ694-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598900
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 9/11 Memorial, by PV2 Pablo Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
