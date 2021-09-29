U.S. Air Force Phoenix Raven instructors with the 146th Security Forces Squadron provide an indoctrination course for a small group of airmen at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, August 29, 2020. The purpose of the indoctrination course is to help potential Phoenix Raven candidates learn essential skills before attending the intensive two week school at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815763
|VIRIN:
|210929-Z-SF462-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108598780
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination, by SrA Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
