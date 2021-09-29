146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Phoenix Raven instructors with the 146th Security Forces Squadron provide an indoctrination course for a small group of airmen at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, August 29, 2020. The purpose of the indoctrination course is to help potential Phoenix Raven candidates learn essential skills before attending the intensive two week school at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)