    146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Phoenix Raven instructors with the 146th Security Forces Squadron provide an indoctrination course for a small group of airmen at Camp San Luis Obispo, California, August 29, 2020. The purpose of the indoctrination course is to help potential Phoenix Raven candidates learn essential skills before attending the intensive two week school at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815763
    VIRIN: 210929-Z-SF462-1002
    Filename: DOD_108598780
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CA, US

    This work, 146th Security Forces Squadron Phoenix Raven Indoctrination, by SrA Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    AMC
    146AW
    SecurityForces
    146thairliftwing
    PhoenixRaven

