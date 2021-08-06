Scenes from around Afghan evacuee neighborhoods at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 19:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815749
|VIRIN:
|210929-A-AR682-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598701
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scenes from Around Fort McCoy, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger and SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
