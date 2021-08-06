Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scenes from Around Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Video by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger and Spc. Eric Cerami

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Scenes from around Afghan evacuee neighborhoods at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 29, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815749
    VIRIN: 210929-A-AR682-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598701
    Length: 00:05:35
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scenes from Around Fort McCoy, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger and SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Afghan
    USNORTHCOM
    McCoy
    Operation Allies Welcome

