The new M17 pistol at Fort Stewart

FORT Stewart, Georgia -- Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fire the M17 pistol during a qualification range Sept. 29, 2021. These Soldiers are amongst the first in the 3rd Infantry Division to fire the Army's new service pistol at Fort Stewart. Fielding of new equipment is a key focus to improving Soldier lethality while on a glide path to become the most modern division in the United States Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)
09.29.2021
|09.29.2021 18:36
|Package
|Location:
FORT STEWART, GA, US
