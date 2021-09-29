The new M17 pistol at Fort Stewart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT Stewart, Georgia -- Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fire the M17 pistol during a qualification range Sept. 29, 2021. These Soldiers are amongst the first in the 3rd Infantry Division to fire the Army's new service pistol at Fort Stewart. Fielding of new equipment is a key focus to improving Soldier lethality while on a glide path to become the most modern division in the United States Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)