    The new M17 pistol at Fort Stewart

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    FORT Stewart, Georgia -- Soldiers of 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, fire the M17 pistol during a qualification range Sept. 29, 2021. These Soldiers are amongst the first in the 3rd Infantry Division to fire the Army's new service pistol at Fort Stewart. Fielding of new equipment is a key focus to improving Soldier lethality while on a glide path to become the most modern division in the United States Army by summer 2023. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Udejiofor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815747
    VIRIN: 210929-A-PA175-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598678
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The new M17 pistol at Fort Stewart, by PFC Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M17
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    dogface soldier

