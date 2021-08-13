Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing POL Pride

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Lynette Hoke 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is a short video relaying the pride the 148th Fighter Wing Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant section has in their work and ensuring they only provide the highest quality of fuel.

    Interview: Tech. Sgt. Don Brown - 148th Fighter Wing POL

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815733
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-TH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598400
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing POL Pride, by MSgt Lynette Hoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard

