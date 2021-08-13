This is a short video relaying the pride the 148th Fighter Wing Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant section has in their work and ensuring they only provide the highest quality of fuel.
Interview: Tech. Sgt. Don Brown - 148th Fighter Wing POL
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|815733
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-TH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598400
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing POL Pride, by MSgt Lynette Hoke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
