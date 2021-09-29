Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Rising Six Council provides a forum for the enlisted force

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Junior Enlisted Council was recently replaced by the Rising Six Council which provides Airmen in the grades of E-6 and below a forum for raising issues important to the enlisted force. Technical Sgt. Steven Pelletier, president of the wing’s Rising Six council, talks about the reason for the name change, as well as the goals and mission of this important organization. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 17:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 815731
    VIRIN: 210929-Z-WU509-578
    Filename: DOD_108598376
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Rising Six Council provides a forum for the enlisted force, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

