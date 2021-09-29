The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Junior Enlisted Council was recently replaced by the Rising Six Council which provides Airmen in the grades of E-6 and below a forum for raising issues important to the enlisted force. Technical Sgt. Steven Pelletier, president of the wing’s Rising Six council, talks about the reason for the name change, as well as the goals and mission of this important organization. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 17:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|815731
|VIRIN:
|210929-Z-WU509-578
|Filename:
|DOD_108598376
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Rising Six Council provides a forum for the enlisted force, by SrA Junhao Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
