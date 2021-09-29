102nd Intelligence Wing Rising Six Council provides a forum for the enlisted force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s Junior Enlisted Council was recently replaced by the Rising Six Council which provides Airmen in the grades of E-6 and below a forum for raising issues important to the enlisted force. Technical Sgt. Steven Pelletier, president of the wing’s Rising Six council, talks about the reason for the name change, as well as the goals and mission of this important organization. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Junhao Yu)