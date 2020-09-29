Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You are not alone

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Grimm, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron structures supervisor, speaks about his personal experience with suicide and how he sought to help, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. September is National Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815722
    VIRIN: 210929-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598145
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You are not alone, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Suicide Awareness

