You are not alone

Master Sgt. Michael Grimm, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron structures supervisor, speaks about his personal experience with suicide and how he sought to help, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. September is National Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Marco A. Gomez)
|09.29.2020
|09.29.2021 14:53
|Newscasts
|815722
|210929-F-QD077-1001
|DOD_108598145
|00:01:28
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|1
|1
