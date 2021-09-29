Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HM1 Malique Graham Meritoriously Promoted

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, calls Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Malique Graham to inform him he has been meritoriously promoted. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 815721
    VIRIN: 210929-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108598144
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM1 Malique Graham Meritoriously Promoted, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT