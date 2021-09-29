Cmdr. Brandon Smith, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, calls Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Malique Graham to inform him he has been meritoriously promoted. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815721
|VIRIN:
|210929-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108598144
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HM1 Malique Graham Meritoriously Promoted, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT